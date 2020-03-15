WWE Rumors - Backstage news on MVP's proposed new faction on RAW

MVP.

MVP came out on the most recent episode of RAW and proposed the idea of having a new faction on the show. He sent out on an invite to Edge to join his stable, however, his business proposition didn't go according to plan as the Rated-R Superstar responded by laying him out with a vicious assault.

While we are not expecting to see MVP on RAW for the foreseeable future, especially after the brutal concerto, the fans have been talking about the idea of seeing him manage a stable.

He has hinted at the same but as revealed by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue to host Korey Gunz on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, WWE currently has no plan to have a faction led by MVP.

The 2-time US Champion has pitched the idea to have a team of his own, but it may not come to fruition after all. The original plan was to get MVP back just for a Royal Rumble appearance, however, the decision was then made to give him one last match against Rey Mysterio.

MVP lost to the Hispanic legend and claimed that he had retired after the match. That would not be the case as he was booked to be squashed in a match against Drew McIntyre on another episode of RAW.

Tom Colohue noted that having MVP lead a stable would not be a bad idea as there are many Superstars who are uncomfortable on the microphone. WWE Creative, though, has no intention of having another stable.

Tom had the following to share about MVP possibly spearheading a team:

MVP was originally brought back just to appear at the Royal Rumble. They then decided that 'Well, we'll bring you and give you a match.' So they brought him and gave him a match. Then they decided, 'Well, we'll bring you back and have you talk.' So his role has sort of grown and grown. At the moment, there are no plans to give him a faction of any sort but he keeps alluding to that himself, and it's something he's pushing for and it's something that could really work.

You can see him with Bobby Lashley, for example. Although that doesn't work at the moment because of Lana. But there are quite a few people, unfortunately, on RAW and on SmackDown, who don't feel that confident with a microphone in their hands. MVP could do them a world of good and he's pitching that and I don't think it's a bad idea.

