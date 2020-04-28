Who could be next to exit WWE in these uncertain times?

WWE is said to be willing to grant a release to anyone who wants one, according to reports.

The company is one of a huge number around the world having to make mass cuts in a bid to battle the impact of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has already resulted in WWE having to stage all of their weekly television shows from a closed set at their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Their biggest show of the whole year, WrestleMania, was also held there earlier this month having originally been slated to take place in front of 60,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium.

As a further result of needing to further scale back operations, WWE released or furloughed a huge number of on-air performers and backstage personnel during April.

Kurt Angle, Heath Slater, Rusev, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Erick Rowan, EC3, Kurt Angle and Mike and Maria Kanellis were all let go, as were several NXT talents, including Deonna Purrazzo, Lio Rush, MJ Jenkins, and Kassius Ohno.

It was also widely reported earlier today that another big name in Cain Velasquez was also released.

A new report on social media from WrestleVotes, however, has indicated that, despite the large number of people already let go by WWE, the exodus may not yet be at an end.

It's stated that the company is willing to grant a release from the company to "just about anyone" who requests it.

Hearing from a few different sources that WWE is willing to grant a release to “just about anyone” who requests one. Basically if a talent wants out, they can go. Will be interesting to see if anyone REALLY does want out, especially during this uncertain time. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 28, 2020

Talk that talent are unhappy with their position at WWE or their on-screen usage may not have been new in the past, but often any such requests for a release have been denied as the company looks to retain performers.

Granted these are very, very different times, and those wanting away from WWE may well be few and far between. But, it seems, for the first time ever, anyone that wants an exit need only ask.

