WWE Rumors: Backstage news on pyro on weekly TV

Kane unleashes his pyro

There are certain things in life that every wrestling fan looked forward to when they were young — their favorite wrestler winning, the finishing move, and the pyro during their entrance. However, recently that was not a sight that too many fans would see as WWE took away the regular pyro that they used to have.

Now things appear to be changing again.

According to WrestleVotes, pyro might be making a comeback to regular weekly television once again.

Pyro returning to television

News I think everyone will enjoy: Pyro returns to weekly television next week. Fireworks will once again be a fixture on WWE TV. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 23, 2019

The return of the fireworks will certainly help to differentiate different Superstars as they had a key role in building the hype for certain stars. Superstars like Kane, Batista, Jeff Hardy, and The Undertaker, all used pyro in their own manner in the past, making each of their entrances exciting.

On occasion, the pyro even played a part in a storyline. In Jeff Hardy's case, once the pyro was used to develop a storyline where apparently Matt Hardy had rigged it to take his younger brother out.

Changes to regular WWE sets

It had previously been reported, that the sets of WWE would be changing soon to reflect a different setup. This was being done to help give RAW and SmackDown fresh new looks that would be separate from each other.

With the move to FOX and the upcoming WWE Draft, there is a lot changing backstage for WWE as well, as they make adjustments to how their shows take place.

According to the report, this will be the last week for the old sets, with the new sets being put in place next month. The new-look that WWE will get will help them to break new ground going forward. The addition of the pyro will certainly help with that.

It will be interesting to see how the pyro is used for existing Superstars who never had the pyro before it was phased out.

