WWE Rumors - Backstage news on reports of Vince McMahon possibly selling the company

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon.

The recent releases of WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson have kickstarted a wide range of speculation regarding the future of the company.

When it comes to the reasons behind the departures, there are quite a few of those floating around on the internet.

One of the most prominent bits of speculation is that Vince McMahon could be gearing up to sell the WWE.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue set the record straight on the circulating rumor in his new YouTube video and said that the report is not accurate as Vince McMahon has no intention of giving away his stake in the company.

Even if there is a sale, it would be the 49% that he doesn't own. WWE is McMahon's brainchild and he will never relinquish control of the company that has risen to be a billion-dollar empire under his tutelage.

It was noted that McMahon brought in Executive Directors on all the brands to give himself more time to focus on the XFL reboot. He will still be involved in how the product is portrayed going forward.

Here's what Tom said in his video:

One of the rumors going around as per this particular topic is that there is an intention to sell WWE and that Vince McMahon wants to move full time out of wrestling as well as Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. To my knowledge, this is considerably wide off the mark. Vince McMahon, from everything I’ve been told, as much as he’s stepping back from the day-to-day running, and brought in executive directors for that reason so that he could work on the XFL, Vince McMahon will never truly relinquish control of the WWE.

I have absolute faith in that. If there’s a sale coming, it will be a sale of the 49% that he does not control. When it comes to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, I can’t speak for Stephanie McMahon. I’ve never met Stephanie or interviewed her but in conversations with Triple H, that his dream for wrestling was to wrestle. It was never to be in the board room, it was never to be managing wrestlers, it was to wrestle.

So there is definitely a possibility that he may wish to move into different things going forward. That’s up to him. Really, I don’t think we should be saying, you need to be doing this, you need to be doing this. You need to be looking after NXT. You need to be there for us. If he wants to move on, that’s his choice.

