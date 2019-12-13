WWE Rumors: Backstage news on Robert Roode's suspension, big plan for him cancelled

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 13 Dec 2019, 12:14 IST SHARE

Robert Roode

As revealed first Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet and later confirmed by WWE, Robert Roode and Primo Colon were handed 30-day suspensions due to wellness policy violations.

While the name of the substance found in the systems of the Superstars is still a mystery, this was the first reported wellness policy violation in almost three years.

Dave Meltzer shared a few details regarding the suspension of Robert Roode in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was reported that Roode's suspension may have been possibly discovered a few weeks before the official announcement was made, as the company effectively wrote him off TV in an angle on the SmackDown episode of November 29th.

On the aforementioned episode, Roman Reigns obliterated Roode after which the former NXT Champion had to be stretchered out of the arena.

Meltzer noted that Roode was listed to team up with Dolph Ziggler for a SmackDown Tag Team titles match against The New Day at TLC. The plan was changed and The Revival replaced Ziggler and Roode on the card.

Meltzer speculated that the match may have been changed after the violation was brought to light.

The Wrestling Observer journalist, however, noted that the creative team is never informed in advance about suspensions and failures, which adds more complications to the story.

Meltzer wrote:

Advertisement

But it’s hard to say because when it comes to failures and suspensions, even if management times them, literally nobody is told about them besides the talent, Vince, maybe Paul Levesque but the creative team has never known about them in advance in the past.

As things stand, Robert Roode and Primo Colon will see out their respective suspensions without any pay.

The untimely policy violation puts Roode's WWE career in jeopardy as he was getting a decent amount of TV time along with Dolph Ziggler.

While Primo Colon isn't part of WWE's plans, Roode was expected to be a featured talent on SmackDown. How will the suspension affect his future? We'll have to wait and watch how this all plays out.