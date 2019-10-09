WWE Rumors: Backstage news on Superstars going to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel

Who's going to Crown Jewel?

WWE are heading back to Saudi Arabia at the end of October for Crown Jewel. The pay-per-view will be held for the 2nd time in the middle east, and the buildup for it is well and truly on.

However, Fightful Select report that not all Superstars have been contacted regarding the PPV. Several stars are yet to be informed if they will be on the plane to Saudi Arabia or not.

Fightful's report reads: “There are several people we’ve spoken to who still aren’t sure if they’re even supposed to make the trip over to Saudi Arabia in three weeks.”

The Saudi Arabia pay-per-views are treated like mini-WrestleManias by WWE, with many legends and Hall of Famers appearing on the show. The Undertaker, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan have been advertised for this year's PPV in the middle east.

Flair and Hogan are set to be involved in the pay-per-view for sure as their teams will be clashing at the show. Team Hogan vs Team Flair has been confirmed for the PPV, and it will be an Elimination match just like the one that is held at Survivor Series every year.

Seth Rollins and Rusev have been revealed as the members of Team Hogan so far while Randy Orton and Baron Corbin have been announced as members of Team Flair. The other members are to be announced soon, but Rollins and Orton will be the team captains at the PPV.

The Undertaker's opponent for this year's Crown Jewel is yet to be announced. The Phenom will definitely have a match, just like he did in the first edition of the pay-per-view. In the 2018 edition, he teamed up with Kane to take on Triple H and Shawn Michaels in a tag-team match.

