WWE Rumors: Backstage news on the severity of Bray Wyatt's injury

Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend.

One of the biggest fallouts from Hell in a Cell was the backstage rumor regarding Bray Wyatt suffering a legitimate injury during his forgettable main event against Seth Rollins.

Wyatt was kept away from TV this week. However, the former WWE Champion did make an appearance after the show went off the air.

Dave Meltzer provided an update about his injury on the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

While Bray is hurt, his injury is not said to be a serious one. It's also interesting to note that WWE had him get involved in a post-RAW angle when he showed up and attacked Cesaro.

Meltzer said:

"Bray is hurt but it’s not serious. He wasn’t cleared, although he did do a run-in. They did a Miz and Ceasro dark match after the taping ended. I guess it’s just an excuse for people to see Bray, because it’s kind of like they did the whole show and then what happened was Tyson Fury threw a punch at Cesaro and Cesaro sold it like he was knocked out and then Cesaro started cutting a promo and Miz walked by and I guess he just challenged Miz.

They had like a 5-minute match and that ended when Bray Wyatt came to the ring and given you know this company knows so well how to book babyfaces, The Miz ran away, so Cesaro was the one who actually Bray Wyatt attacked and then the lights went off and then Bray Wyatt disappeared."

What's next for The Fiend?

It just wasn't Bray Wyatt's night at Hell in a Cell. The Fiend took a lot of punishment and while he was made to look incredibly strong, the match finish wasn't well-received by the fans.

The WWE Universe booed as the show went off the air and the negativity was all there to be experienced on social media as well.

WWE chose not to follow-up on the angle on the fallout episode of RAW and kept Rollins and Wyatt off TV. It was reported that Wyatt was not cleared for tonight's RAW but he did have a post-show angle for the fans in attendance.

Regarding the future of this storyline, Wyatt and Rollins are expected to face each other in a rematch at Survivor Series on November 24th. WWE actually announced the match on Twitter yesterday before deleting the tweet altogether.

The company may be saving the announcement for a future date.