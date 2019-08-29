WWE Rumors: Backstage news on The Street Profits' Monday Night RAW appearances

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 289 // 29 Aug 2019, 17:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Street Profits

The Street Profits have been making a lot of appearances on Monday Night RAW recently but are yet to make their way to the ring. The tag-team have been cutting backstage promos, and now, Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on them.

WON hints that WWE are still not sure how to use The Street Profits despite bringing them to RAW. The report reads:

Regarding NXT guys on Raw to build their names prior to the show, nothing is certain but there are arguments both ways, that it will give them exposure to help build the launch, or that everyone knows that any cross-pollination on Raw would establish them as secondary level stars.

The tag-team have just dropped the NXT tag titles to the Undisputed Era, and now the path might finally be clear. There is a good chance that they weren't given a main roster push because they had dropped the titles a few weeks back, but the taping aired this week.

Another report from the Wrestling Observer this week suggested that Paul Heyman was not keen on the tag-team wrestling on Monday Night RAW just yet.

Who are The Street Profits members?

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are the members of The Street Profits, and they have been together for over 3 years now. They won the NXT tag-team titles at NXT TakeOver: XXV by defeating three other teams.

Street Profits were up against Lorcan and Burch, The Forgotten Sons, and The Undisputed Era for the titles that were vacated by the Viking Raiders when they got the push to the main roster.

Now, it looks like the Street Profits are slowly making their way to the main roster and with the titles officially dropped, their debut might not be far away.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!