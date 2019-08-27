WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman does not want two Superstars to wrestle on Raw

Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon.

There has been a considerable change in the WWE product ever since Paul Heyman took over the reins of running a few aspects of Monday Night Raw. It may not have reached Attitude Era levels of entertainment, but the 3-hour Raw is much more cohesive and sensible these days.

While there are a set of Superstars who are currently carrying the show, WWE and Paul Heyman have also earmarked a few talents that are being built for the future. The Street Profits is one tag team that is part of the long-term plan.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on this week's post-Raw edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, officials don't want Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to wrestle just yet as they feel the former NXT Champions need to get over with the WWE Universe a little more before they can make their official in-ring debuts on the main roster. WWE wants to make their debuts to seem special.

Thus far, Dawkins and Ford have been involved in brief backstage segments where they are seen hyping up an angle or match that they have no connection with.

This week, though, the energetic team cut a promo on Tag Team Turmoil match winners, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode, while also addressing the Universal title match between Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins. It was odd to see them not being involved in the match in the first place, and then talk about the new #1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team titles. They didn't even complain about not being in the match!

Meltzer had an appropriate explanation:

They’re (Street Profits) a Paul Heyman decision, okay, to do this (Raw appearances) and part of the idea was not to have them ever wrestle on the show. I mean obviously at some point they will but not to have them wrestle on the show until like, the idea is that they get over, because they figured if they let them wrestle on the show first that they will be in this compulsion to beat them right away because that’s what they do and so maybe they figured if they do this and get over as something special that by the time they wrestle, they will be a big deal and wouldn’t be some NXT team coming up.

I guess that’s the mentality. I would think like logically like they are here, why aren’t they in the match? But the reality is that this is not how they want to debut them because if they were in this match, they would have had to lose to Roode and Ziggler or somebody.

The Street Profits dropped the NXT Tag Team titles to the Undisputed Era on a pre-taped NXT episode which will air this week. The title change was earlier thought to be booked to facilitate the full-time main roster move for the Street Profits, however, that not be the case.

The main roster fans would have to wait a little longer to see Dawkins and Ford wrestler on Raw as the WWE is being patient with the talented duo.

