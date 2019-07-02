WWE Rumors: Backstage news on what changes we may see on RAW tonight

Is Heyman going to shake things up?

What's the story?

The WWE Universe was whipped into a frenzy last week when WWE announced that Paul Heyman would become the Executive Director of Monday Night RAW, starting immediately.

As per PWInsider.com, while Heyman has taken the reins immediately, his ideas will be implemented slowly - so there will be no extreme (pardon the pun) changes tonight.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Heyman is no stranger to WWE or its fans. While he's best known now for being former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's advocate and one of the best promo cutters in the business, Heyman's creative legacy is undoubtedly ECW.

Last week, though, Heyman was named as Executive Director of RAW, with Eric Bischoff taking the reins on the blue brand - of course of WCW fame before taking over a WWE General Manager role previously.

The heart of the matter

With The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reporting last week that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff would begin their new roles in WWE "imminently", it's been confirmed that Heyman will be on RAW tonight.

PWInsider.com reports that they've spoken to their sources at tonight's Raw taping in Dallas and that no noticeable difference is expected in comparison to recent episodes of Monday Night RAW with Heyman's new ideas and direction expected to be implemented slowly.

What's next?

Well, RAW is just one hour away. I guess we'll see what happens very soon! It'll be interesting to see how much of Paul Heyman we see on screen, and if there'll be a notable creative difference on both RAW and SmackDown.

What changes would you like to see on WWE RAW, or on SmackDown? Would you like to see Paul Heyman on TV more often? Let us know in the comments section below..