×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Backstage news on what changes we may see on RAW tonight

Gary Cassidy
OFFICIAL
News
1.32K   //    02 Jul 2019, 04:31 IST

Is Heyman going to shake things up?
Is Heyman going to shake things up?

What's the story?

The WWE Universe was whipped into a frenzy last week when WWE announced that Paul Heyman would become the Executive Director of Monday Night RAW, starting immediately.

As per PWInsider.com, while Heyman has taken the reins immediately, his ideas will be implemented slowly - so there will be no extreme (pardon the pun) changes tonight.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Heyman is no stranger to WWE or its fans. While he's best known now for being former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's advocate and one of the best promo cutters in the business, Heyman's creative legacy is undoubtedly ECW.

Last week, though, Heyman was named as Executive Director of RAW, with Eric Bischoff taking the reins on the blue brand - of course of WCW fame before taking over a WWE General Manager role previously.

The heart of the matter

With The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reporting last week that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff would begin their new roles in WWE "imminently", it's been confirmed that Heyman will be on RAW tonight.

PWInsider.com reports that they've spoken to their sources at tonight's Raw taping in Dallas and that no noticeable difference is expected in comparison to recent episodes of Monday Night RAW with Heyman's new ideas and direction expected to be implemented slowly.

What's next?

Well, RAW is just one hour away. I guess we'll see what happens very soon! It'll be interesting to see how much of Paul Heyman we see on screen, and if there'll be a notable creative difference on both RAW and SmackDown.

What changes would you like to see on WWE RAW, or on SmackDown? Would you like to see Paul Heyman on TV more often? Let us know in the comments section below..

Tags:
WWE Raw Paul Heyman
Advertisement
WWE RAW: 4 Surprising appearances/returns we can witness tonight (13th May 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Major update on why Sasha Banks wasn't on RAW, and her WWE future
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Surprising returns we can witness tonight
RELATED STORY
5 Last Minute Rumors Heading Into WWE Raw Tonight (6 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Incredible backstage news about RAW after Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Massive surprises that could happen on Day 1 of the Paul Heyman regime 
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 3 Surprising returns/appearances we can witness on the show tonight
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Surprising returns we can witness tonight (20 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Twists for WWE RAW: Former WWE Champion turns heel, Paul Heyman makes a big change?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor: Major backstage update on Sasha Banks possibly leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us