WWE Rumors: Backstage note on why WWE spoiled draft results

The Draft

As reported previously, the draft pool page on WWE's official website spoiled the results for fans, as the actual draft picks were announced in the same order on SmackDown Live. Dave Meltzer is now reporting that the website crew was told to put the names up in alphabetical order, but they somehow forgot to do it and posted the original list.

The draft picks were spoiled

This Friday, WWE SmackDown Live saw a long string of Superstars being drafted to RAW and SmackDown Live, with Becky Lynch being RAW's first pick after Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns via a DQ.

As the night progressed, it dawned upon fans that something was off. The draft picks were being announced in the same order as the Superstar names that were listed on the draft pool page on WWE's official website. The pool page was put up on the website shortly before the episode aired. The error was realized soon, and the list was then replaced immediately with a new one that contained names in alphabetical order.

What apparently happened

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that a mistake on the part of the people handling the draft pool page led to the draft picks being spoiled. Here's what Meltzer said:

The person who gave the website the lists, the website people were told to put these names up in alphabetical order. That’s what they were told. Somehow, alphabetical order got forgotten and they put the list up as they were and that’s why it ended up the way it did.

In another strange instance during the draft, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were treated as separate picks, despite WWE stating that tag teams would count as single picks. According to Meltzer, this happened exactly as planned.

