This week in social media: Possible spoiler on WWE Superstars moving to SmackDown on FOX, Top star to NXT, Goldberg update

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 911 // 14 Sep 2019, 22:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Goldberg teases a match and WWE roster draft possibly spoiled

WWE is gearing up for this year's Clash of Champions PPV, with the event taking place Sunday night live from Charlotte, NC. The PPV will be headlined by Seth Rollins defending the WWE Universal title against Braun Strowman, and Becky Lynch defending the Raw Women's title against Sasha Banks.

Things heated up on WWE TV in recent weeks as Bayley turned on Becky Lynch, brutally attacking The Man and aligning herself with Sasha Banks. Lynch pulled no punches on social media following Bayley's turn, and more on that in the coming pages.

Elsewhere on social media, the upcoming WWE roster draft might have been spoiled, we have an update on Jon Moxley, a top star might be moving to NXT when the show heads to USA Network and more. So let's take a look at the week in social media, and everything you need to know from the accounts of pro wrestling's top stars.

#5 Goldberg teases match with UFC legend

Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg last appeared in a WWE ring when he squashed Dolph Ziggler at this year's SummerSlam PPV.

The bout was somewhat of a "make-up" match for Goldberg's poor performance at this year's WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia, during which the match suffered numerous botches as a result of Goldberg sustaining an injury.

With UFC legend Cain Velasquez transitioning from MMA to the pro wrestling ring, Goldberg recently noted in an interview that he would love to face off against Velasquez in a wrestling match.

“I’d still smash him in the ring," said Goldberg. "I’d wrestle Cain in the ring in two seconds. I’d wrestle anybody. You know who I am. He's got a lot of potential and it's really cool."

Goldberg also kicked off the 2019-2020 Georgia Bulldogs season by cutting the following video promo on Twitter:

ICYMI - Join WWE Hall of Famer @Goldberg in kicking off the 2019-20 season at #StegMania.



📆: October 11

⏰: 7 PM (doors open at 6 PM)

📍: Stegeman Coliseum

🎟: Free Admission pic.twitter.com/fqMFtYkzIU — Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) September 8, 2019

1 / 5 NEXT