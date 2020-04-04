WWE Rumors: Backstage plans for Bray Wyatt, The Undertaker's matches for WrestleMania 36

Bray Wyatt will be facing John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse match

Elsewhere on the card, The Undertaker will take on AJ Styles in a Boneyard match

Wyatt and Taker are expected to feature on different days this weekend

WrestleMania 36 is going to be very different in many aspects to anything we have seen before. Not only will the Showcase of the Immortals be taking place in-front of no crowd, it will also take place over a two-day period.

In addition, there will be matches emanating from multiple locations. Two such matches are going to be John Cena vs Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match, and The Undertaker vs AJ Styles in a Boneyard match.

As per WrestleVotes, the current plans is to have both these matches take place on separate days on the card:

I don’t know daily lineups yet, but source said to expect both “off location” matches (Taker vs Styles & Cena vs Wyatt) to take place on different nights. Logic would also expect both men’s world title matches to be separated. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 3, 2020

The Fiend vs John Cena

Bray Wyatt lost his Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super ShowDown. However, rather than seeking revenge, The Fiend chose John Cena as his new target.

The rivalry between the pair has become deeply personal, as Wyatt holds Cena responsible for the downfall of his career. While the two have already clashed at WrestleMania before, this will truly be a new experience as the first-ever Firefly Funhouse will surely offer the fans something new and unique.

With Cena set to enter The Fiend's world, it is likely the former 16-time World Champion will struggle to prevail, though only time will tell if Cena has what it takes to topple Wyatt.

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles

The Deadman has been in the best shape of his career recently. Even at his age, The Undertaker is capable of producing fantastic matches.

The Phenom will take on The Phenomenal One at WM36 in a match reportedly chosen by The Undertaker himself. While 'Taker may be a fan of AJ Styles, on-screen the two men despise one another to the core. Styles challenged Undertaker to a Boneyard match, which was duly accepted.

Advertisement

Much like the Firefly Funhouse match, this will be the first match of its kind and fans are unsure of what to expect. We certainly hope these two matches can live up to the hype, providing fans with a spectacle to remember.