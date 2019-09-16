WWE Rumors: Backstage plans regarding two possible Hell In A Cell title matches

Wyatt vs Rollins looks like it will be inside Hell In A Cell

WWE Hell In A Cell takes place in October and we now have an update on two planned title matches.

Bray Wyatt to challenge Seth Rollins inside Hell In A Cell

The Fiend is all set for a title shot

WWE Clash of Champions was main-evented by Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman battling for the WWE Universal Championship. Strowman and Rollins put it all on the line in a great match which included an epic moment when Strowman got on the top rope and hit a massive splash. Strowman kicked out of a number of Curb Stomps before finally getting pinned by Rollins.

As Rollins was celebrating his win on the entrance ramp before the show was about to go off the air, the lights went off and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt showed up from out of nowhere to hit Rollins with the Sister Abigail. Wyatt then locked in the Mandible Claw on Rollins right there on the entrance ramp as the PPV ended.

Dave Meltzer of Figure Four Online said that this will lead to Rollins defending the WWE Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt at WWE Hell In A Cell and the match will take place inside the vindictive structure the PPV is named after.

Update on plans for the RAW Women's Championship

Becky Lynch will defend her title inside Hell In A Cell

WWE Clash of Champions saw Becky Lynch defending her RAW Women's Championship against Sasha Banks. At one point Becky hit the referee with the steel chair by mistake which led her to get disqualified and also led WWE to fine her $10,000. Lynch proceeded to pummel Sasha Banks with the steel chair to finally exact her revenge on The Boss.

Meltzer said that the DQ finish will indeed lead to a rematch at next month's PPV and added that this match will also take place inside the Hell In A Cell structure.

