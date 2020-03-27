WWE Rumors - Backstage reaction to Brodie Lee making fun of Vince McMahon on AEW Dynamite

Here's how the people backstage in the WWE reacted to the parody segment.

There were quite a few real-life references used by the former WWE Superstar.

Vince McMahon and Brodie Lee.

Brodie Lee finally made his in-ring debut for AEW on the latest episode of Dynamite and he convincingly defeated QT Marshall in his first match.

However, the former WWE Superstar was involved in an interesting pre-taped segment before the match, in which he was eating steak with fellow Dark Order members John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

During the segment, John Silver was ousted from the room as he began eating before Lee could complete his meal. Reynolds was also removed from the room after he sneezed and The Exalted One was not at all happy.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, the segment was a shot at Vince McMahon. The segment was booked as a means to make fun of the WWE boss and there were actual real-life references that were addressed.

What would you give to have dinner with The Exalted One @ThisBrodieLee..?



EVERYTHING. #JoinDarkOrder #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/T7QcNCsZtU — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 26, 2020

It is believed that McMahon always likes to be the first to eat and he also hates sneezing as well as people who sneeze next to him. The reason why Vince McMahon dislikes sneezing is that it's one of those things that he just can't control and it's a well-known fact that the WWE Chairman wants to be in command of every little detail in his life.

Meltzer also added that there were people in the WWE who were very upset by the AEW segment and the obvious jibes at the WWE CEO.

Brodie Lee, AKA Luke Harper, was criminally underutilized in the WWE and reports stated that Vince McMahon just didn't understand the former Wyatt Family member.

Lee was rightfully handed his release and he wasted no time in signing with AEW, where creative freedom is one of the biggest attractions for the talents.

The Exalted One is using the AEW platform to vent out his frustrations about his WWE stint in an entertaining manner and that has not gone down well with the WWE officials.