WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson training at WWE PC

The Great One's daughter will make a fine addition to the WWE Roster (Source: WWE)

It has been announced that The Rock's daughter, Simone Johnson, has signed with WWE.

The 18-year-old has been training at WWE Headquarters for a while now - since June 2018 to be more precise. According to Fightful Select, Triple H actually told them last year she had the 'bug' for the business.

Simone Johnson has herself commented on her signing, now that she's on the path to becoming the first-ever 4th generation WWE Superstar. She said:

“It means the world to me,” Johnson said. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.

Johnson has been serious about following in her father's footsteps for a while now. During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, she spoke of her love for wrestling and said it was always something she wanted to pursue.

She said:

"It's a sport that is unlike anything else in the world. There's just a certain amount of passion that every move and match requires, and that's so admirable. It's definitely something I've thought about and want to pursue."

When Johnson was training on a part-time basis over the last couple of years, most backstage personnel were positive about her attitude and willingness to learn. Triple H seemed to be particularly impressed with the daughter of his former rival.

"It's well known that she'd been there off and on for the last couple of years. Whenever Fightful would ask people at the WWE PC, they said that she was easy to deal with, grounded, and eager to learn and open to instruction. Triple H also told me last year that she had "the bug" for the business of wrestling," Fightful further reported.

Considering that she is only 18 years old, the oldest daughter of The Rock has a long way to go in the business. Her journey has only just begun.