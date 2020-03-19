WWE Rumors - Backstage reason for WrestleMania 36 being held over 2 days

A look at the reason why WWE have decided to host The Show of Shows over two days.

WrestleMania 36 will be held at the Performance Center and other venues.

Vince McMahon (L)

WWE has had to make quite a few changes to their marquee show, WrestleMania, over the last week or so, first announcing that it will be held at the Performance Center rather than the Raymond James Stadium. They further announced earlier today that WrestleMania 36 will be held over two days, with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy confirming that it will be held in multiple locations.

Now, a report by PWInsider has revealed why WWE has chosen to hold The Show of Shows over two days. The reason behind the decision is that they want to have only a small number of talent and staff at the Performance Center and other possible venues, as they are taking the "CDC's social distancing edicts very seriously".

With the smaller number of people on the show, they could run into problems with producing the show if it was to be held in one day, as there will be fewer hands to produce and manage talent.

If they broadcast the entire Wrestlemania card over one day, they would run into a lot of production issues just in terms of the logistics of having and managing so many talents, producers, staff, etc. in one place at the same time under the current restrictions.

The report further stated that WWE could pre-tape some bits of the show and add it to the broadcast later to make it look worthy of being on a show like WrestleMania.

The multiple locations will allow WWE to switch from place to place and keep the broadcast from looking and feeling monotonous. That could also allow WWE to pre-tape material (and even matches) for insertion into the broadcast, as a closed set might make it easier for the company to keep spoilers from leaking. Having a portion of the show pre-produced could also glitz up the final product and allow the show to have a grander feel, since this is Wrestlemania.

All three of WWE's weekly shows- RAW, SmackDown and NXT- have been taped at the Performance Center, with WWE reportedly having a small number of Superstars and personnel on hand to make the show.