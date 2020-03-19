WrestleMania set to emanate from 'multiple locations' as well as WWE Performance Center

Breaking news has come out of WWE regarding WrestleMania!

The Show of Shows will emanate from 'multiple locations'.

WrestleMania 36 will be unforgettable!

Following the breaking news that emerged earlier tonight regarding WrestleMania now being a two-day spectacle for the first time ever, it's just been confirmed to be that the event will emanate from "multiple locations" over the two nights, not just the Performance Center.

I’ve just been told that this year’s WrestleMania will not only take place at the Performance Center, but will include multiple locations over two nights.



All locations will be closed sets with only essential personnel. — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) March 19, 2020

There is no word as of yet which locations are included, nor whether any matches will take place ar the Performance Center.

“WrestleMania will not only take place at WWE’s training facility but will include multiple locations over two nights. All locations will be closed sets with only essential personnel.”

Former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski will host The Show of Shows on both Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5. We'll see Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre challenging WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Goldberg defending his title against Roman Reigns, and Becky Lynch defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler. Also on the card, 16-time World Champion John Cena is facing “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles is taking on The Undertaker while Kevin Owens will be in action against Seth Rollins.

We'll keep you updated with any more news regarding this year's WrestleMania as and when it happens. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for latest updates.