WWE confirms WrestleMania 36 will be a two-night event for the first time ever

News has just broken regarding this year's WrestleMania!

WWE have confirmed that the event will take place over two days.

Rob Gronkowski will host both nights

WWE has tonight confirmed that WrestleMania 36 will take place over two nights for the first time ever. This just days after it was confirmed that The Show of Shows would emanate from the WWE Performance Center due to measures put in place following the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski - who will be on this week's SmackDown to discuss his signing with WWE - will host the show on both Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5.

The move to make WrestleMania a two-day event will ease the number of personnel attending the closed set production and reduce the duration of the event with the matches being spread over two nights.

BREAKING: #WrestleMania 36 is now set for a historic two-night presentation on @WWENetwork with former New England @Patriots @RobGronkowski hosting The #ShowOfShows at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4, AND Sunday, April 5! https://t.co/3K5vgxL0SB — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2020

So far, the matches confirmed for WrestleMania 36 are Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre challenging WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Goldberg defending his title against Roman Reigns, and Becky Lynch defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler.

16-time World Champion John Cena also faces “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles takes on The Undertaker, and Kevin Owens is in action against Seth Rollins.

Rob Gronkowski announced the news via his own Twitter, confirming that he'll host the event, and speak more about it on SmackDown.

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020