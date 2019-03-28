WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Seth Rollins may lose to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35

Bad news for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania?

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar versus Seth Rollins is one of the biggest matches at WrestleMania this year. Although some think the result may be a foregone conclusion, WWE could throw us a curveball.

In case you didn't know...

After Roman Reigns vacated the WWE Universal Championship last year, it was up to Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman to determine who the new champion would be at WWE Crown Jewel. Lesnar left Saudi Arabia as the new champion after acting General Manager of RAW, Baron Corbin, screwed over the 'Monster Among Men'.

Seth Rollins won the 2019 men's Royal Rumble match before choosing to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be defending his title against 'The Architect' Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35. At this point, most WWE fans expect Seth Rollins to slay 'The Beast' and least WrestleMania as the face of RAW. The fact that fans expect Lesnar to leave the WWE after his contract ends following Mania is adding to the belief that it's Rollins' time.

However, it now looks like the outcome of this match may not be as obvious as we think. On the latest episode of Oh, You Didn't Know, Brad Shepard revealed that his sources had told him that Brock Lesnar may not be leaving WWE after WrestleMania after all. He also said that there was a chance that Brock staying could mean that Rollins will lose at WrestleMania.

Here is what Brad Shepard had to say:

“I was told to not bank on Lesnar leaving the WWE. His contract is up shortly after WrestleMania. I was also told not to bank on Lesnar losing the title to Seth Rollins”

What's next?

