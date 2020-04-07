WWE Rumors - Backstage reason why Vince McMahon canceled heel turn after John Cena agreed to it

The most-anticipated heel turn in WWE history almost happened!

Cena even had his heel gear prepared before Vince McMahon changed his mind.

John Cena and Vince McMahon.

WrestleMania 36 was the most unusual PPV of all time that forced WWE to think out of the box.

WWE did push their creative boundaries and in the process, we got an extraordinary Firefly Fun House match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena.

The match played out like a twisted psychedelic journey inside the Cenation Leader's head and it even gave us an nWo version of Cena.

The fans have always envisioned a full-blown heel turn for Cena. However, unlike Hulk Hogan who turned in WCW, the 16-time WWE Champion has been kept a babyface for as long as we can remember.

Vince McMahon, though, came very close to booking the massive turn on one occasion.

On the new edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer opened up about the time when McMahon had decided to turn Cena heel before he changed his mind.

Many of the fans may be familiar with the story, however, here's how it panned out for those who don't.

Vince McMahon had made up his mind to make Cena a heel and everyone was on board to make it happen. Cena had even prepared his heel gear, and just when it almost came to fruition, the WWE boss changed the plan.

McMahon realized that it was an unnecessary decision to turn Cena heel as the veteran Superstar was the company's top merchandise seller and the face of the promotion.

The plan was scrapped and WWE never got back to it ever again.

Meltzer revealed:

There was even a time, I think most people know this, that Vince had decreed that John was going to turn heel and it had all been agreed to. John had agreed to it. John got his heel gear made and then Vince goes, Vince started thinking about it and he goes, 'It's f****** stupid, he's our #1 merchandise seller. He's the face of our company doing all this make-a-wish stuff. And at the point, it was like, he's never going to turn heel and he never did and I think it would have been completely stupid for him to do it

All of The Fiend's victims have undergone drastic character changes but will it also happen in Cena's case? Could he unleash an unseen side of himself whenever he decides to return to WWE TV?