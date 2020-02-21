WWE Rumors: Backstage update on Cain Velasquez' in-ring future

Interesting update on the former UFC Champion (Pic Source: WWE)

The last time the WWE Universe saw Cain Velasquez was back in Saudi Arabia in 2019. He was beaten by Brock Lesnar and wrestling fans haven't seen him since. Now, Wrestling Inc is reporting that Velasquez is back at the WWE Performance Center and will be there for the next 2 weeks.

Much was made about Cain when he debuted on SmackDown on Fox and attacked Brock Lesnar. Considering that the two had history, it was something that fans were excited about as Cain was one of the few people to ever beat Brock Lesnar in the UFC.

Recently, Tom Colohue reported that WWE had lost a little faith in the former UFC Fighter and was slated to be part of the Royal Rumble before being pulled. He also reported that Cain would appear sooner than later. He said,

A little bit of an update on Cain Velasquez, who was expected to be in the Royal Rumble. He announced himself he was going to be in the Royal Rumble to a number of media outlets on the BT Launch Bus, but he did not end up being in the Royal Rumble because of a late pull.

I've spoken quite a few times about the loss of faith that the company has had with Cain Velasquez, however, he is still signed to the WWE. He is still training and preparing and he is expected to return to the company when he is ready to do so. They are keeping an eye on him. They are watching his development and he is still under contract and likely to appear sooner rather than later.

Wrestling Inc reported that Velasquez is feeling completely healthy after having his knee scoped. Moreover, he has been been "getting in reps" at the WWE PC and will be training for the next 2 weeks to prepare for his next match.

It'll be interesting to see when Velasquez actually does return to the WWE.