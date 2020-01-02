WWE Rumors: Backstage update on company trademarking old WCW and ECW PPV names
It was reported a few weeks ago that WWE was on a trademark spree and went ahead and trademarked several old WCW, WWE and ECW PPV names. Fightful is now reporting that the reason behind trademarking these old names, is to use them for Live Events and video games.
What WCW Trademarks does Cody Rhodes own?
As it was earlier reported, the trademarks that WWE applied came after Cody Rhodes started applying for old WCW trademarks on his own. Here is a list of trademarks that Cody currently owns:
- SuperBrawl
- Slamboree
- The Match Beyond
- Bash at the Beach
- Dusty Rhodes (rejected, but will be appealed)
- Bunkhouse Stampede
- Battlebowl
- The American Dream
- The American Nightmare
- The Prince of Wrestling
Cody even gave permission to AEW to use the Bash at The Beach PPV name as a special presentation of AEW Dynamite, which will happen on January 15, 2020.
What are the names of the PPV WWE trademarked?
WWE trademarked several old ECW and WCW PPV names:
- Fully Loaded
- Living Dangerously
- Heat Wave
- Anarchy Rulz
- World War 3
- Chi-Town Rumble
- Sin
- Souled Out
- New Blood Rising
- Hog Wild
- Capital Combat
- Road Wild
- Greed
- Uncensored
- Spring Stampede
- The Day Of
- Mayhem
- Beach Blast
- Massacre on 34th Street
- Hardcore Heaven
- Eat Sleep Conquer Repeat
Why did WWE trademarked these PPV names?
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful said that the move was in response to AEW registering several names themselves. He said:
"Fightful was told by several that many of the names the company trademarked from old WWE and WCW PPV shows will be used for live events and video games. This came after AEW registered several themselves, and the source we spoke to said that was likely a motivating factor from WWE's side."
It makes sense for WWE to control properties that they created. While several fans keep talking about the Wednesday Night Wars, there is an actual trademark happening between AEW and WWE.