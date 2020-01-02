WWE Rumors: Backstage update on company trademarking old WCW and ECW PPV names

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Another one bites the dust

It was reported a few weeks ago that WWE was on a trademark spree and went ahead and trademarked several old WCW, WWE and ECW PPV names. Fightful is now reporting that the reason behind trademarking these old names, is to use them for Live Events and video games.

What WCW Trademarks does Cody Rhodes own?

As it was earlier reported, the trademarks that WWE applied came after Cody Rhodes started applying for old WCW trademarks on his own. Here is a list of trademarks that Cody currently owns:

SuperBrawl

Slamboree

The Match Beyond

Bash at the Beach

Dusty Rhodes (rejected, but will be appealed)

Bunkhouse Stampede

Battlebowl

The American Dream

The American Nightmare

The Prince of Wrestling

Cody even gave permission to AEW to use the Bash at The Beach PPV name as a special presentation of AEW Dynamite, which will happen on January 15, 2020.

The #AEWDynamite scheduled for Wednesday, January 15th in Miami, Florida has gotten just a little bit bigger now as the event will be Officially Titled: BASH AT THE BEACH



Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, November 22nd at Noon ET for AEW’s #BashAtTheBeach.https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/SWvFt3b61T — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 18, 2019

What are the names of the PPV WWE trademarked?

WWE trademarked several old ECW and WCW PPV names:

Fully Loaded

Living Dangerously

Heat Wave

Anarchy Rulz

World War 3

Chi-Town Rumble

Sin

Souled Out

New Blood Rising

Hog Wild

Capital Combat

Road Wild

Greed

Uncensored

Spring Stampede

The Day Of

Mayhem

Beach Blast

Massacre on 34th Street

Hardcore Heaven

Eat Sleep Conquer Repeat

Why did WWE trademarked these PPV names?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful said that the move was in response to AEW registering several names themselves. He said:

"Fightful was told by several that many of the names the company trademarked from old WWE and WCW PPV shows will be used for live events and video games. This came after AEW registered several themselves, and the source we spoke to said that was likely a motivating factor from WWE's side."

It makes sense for WWE to control properties that they created. While several fans keep talking about the Wednesday Night Wars, there is an actual trademark happening between AEW and WWE.