WWE Rumors: Backstage update on how WWE hid Luke Harper at Clash of Champions

Luke Harper returned at WWE Clash of Champions

One of the big matches on the WWE Clash of Champions card saw Roman Reigns facing Erick Rowan in a No DQ match. The match itself was a lot better than a lot of fans expected and surprisingly ended with Rowan pinning Reigns with a little help from his former tag-team partner Luke Harper. who finally returned to WWE television.

Harper came out and booted Reigns before helping Rowan double team the former Universal Champion near the end of the match.

How WWE hid Luke Harper before his return

According to a report by PWInsider, WWE made a concentrated effort to hide Luke Harper ahead of his return. WWE kept Harper hidden away from the rest of the locker room until it was time for him to go and take out Reigns. The report added that Harper was only seen backstage after the Rowan-Reigns match was over.

We don't yet know what plans WWE have for Harper and Rowan's alliance but it won't be a surprise if we see them facing Reigns and Daniel Bryan in a tag-team match.

Check out a video of Luke Harper's return at WWE Clash of Champions below:

Why Luke Harper has been missing from WWE TV

After being out with an elbow injury, Harper returned to the ring earlier this year in March. At the time it was reported that Vince McMahon wasn't a fan of Harper and wasn't happy after seeing his match against Dominik Dijakovic.

Harper then requested his release which WWE denied emphatically and added time to his existing contract. With Harper finally returning to TV, it's great to see that he and WWE have finally put their differences behind them.

