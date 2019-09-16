5 Twists that can happen on WWE RAW: Big In-Ring debut, The Fiend attacks Seth Rollins

What surprises could WWE have in store on the RAW after Clash of Champions?

WWE Clash of Champions ended with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt attacking WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins after his match against Braun Strowman. Between that and the way Becky Lynch versus Sasha Banks finished, we are in for an interesting episode of WWE RAW later tonight.

The King of The Ring finals also takes place later tonight with Baron Corbin facing Chad Gable.

Clash of Champions was a little lackluster and WWE could bounce back with a great episode of RAW later tonight. Here are some ways they could do it.

#5 Shane McMahon makes himself special guest referee

Shane McMahon will not be happy after how things went down last week

The King of The Ring finals will take place on WWE RAW later tonight with Chad Gable facing former acting GM of RAW Baron Corbin in the final. Gable beat Shane McMahon in the semi-final last week on SmackDown after Shane replaced an injured Elias in the match.

Shane will be furious after being thwarted in his attempts to become King of The Ring and with how petty he has been lately, it won't be a surprise if he names himself special guest referee in the main event to make sure Gable doesn't win.

#4 Street Profits debut and win the RAW Tag-Team Championships

Street Profits

The Street Profits haven't done much since it was announced that they're being called up to RAW, only appearing in backstage segments so far. They appeared in another backstage segment last night, this time with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T who told them off and asked them to get their act together.

This could lead to their in-ring main roster debut tonight on WWE RAW and a great way to introduce them with a bang would be to have them challenge and beat the new RAW Tag-Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode.

