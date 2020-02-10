WWE Rumors - Backstage update on Hulk Hogan's Super Showdown return

Is Hogan coming back to wrestle? (Pic Source: WWE)

For the last few months, Hulk Hogan has been leaving breadcrumbs across social media platforms that he is training to get back in the ring for one last match. Now, Paul Davis of Wrestlingnews.co has reached out to a source and said there are no plans at the moment.

While Hogan has been recuperating from spinal cord surgery, it's been known that he's trying to get back in shape. It was also announced that he alongside Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and X-Pac will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the nWo.

Moreover, there are also reports that he's scheduled to return at the upcoming SuperShowDown show in Saudi Arabia. Mike Johnson of PW Insider said:

“WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who will be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame for the second time over Wrestlemania 36 weekend, is slated to be part of the Thursday 2/27 WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, PWInsider.com has confirmed. There is no word yet on Hogan's role for the show.”

In an interview with the L.A. Times, Hulk Hogan said that he wants one last match in the WWE with Vince McMahon, considering that his last match was in TNA/Impact Wrestling. He said:

"I’d love for it to be against Vince,” he said. “I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19. I had no idea what to expect from him, but he’s a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts. When you’re in the ring with someone and they’re hurting you, you kind of pinch them on the wrist, and the whole match I was doing that to Vince. I was like, ‘Vince, take it easy!’ Everything he does hurts, but I’d like to get in the ring with him one more time for my last match. That would be perfect."

Now, according to Paul Davis of Wrestlingnews.co, a source familiar with the creative process said:

"No one has heard anything about Hulk wrestling on the show."

Advertisement

Considering that Hulk Hogan is 66 years old, it doesn't seem that he will be wrestling at the show, but there is always a possibility that he could be involved in some shape or form. The WWE Universe will soon find out in the months to come.

ALSO READ: WWE Super Showdown Rumor Roundup - Possible opponent for Goldberg, 6-time Champion returning?