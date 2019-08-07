WWE Rumors: Backstage update on identity of Roman Reigns' attacker

Roman Reigns has been attacked two weeks in a row

What's the story?

PW Insider's Mike Johnson is reporting that WWE is yet to decide on the identity of Roman Reigns’ attacker, despite the accusation that Buddy Murphy made about Rowan on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know…

After Roman Reigns was almost struck by scaffold and metal backstage on the July 30 episode of SmackDown Live, Buddy Murphy emerged as a possible culprit after he was shown in the background when “The Big Dog” walked away.

Reigns, who was nearly injured again in a hit-and-run incident on the August 5 episode of Raw, confronted Murphy on the next episode of SmackDown Live in an attempt to find out if he knew anything about the attacks.

The 205 Live Superstar was reluctant to reveal any information before he finally gave in and told Reigns that Rowan was responsible for the incidents.

Since then, it has emerged that Daniel Bryan told WWE.com following the show that Murphy’s claim was false and Rowan had nothing to do with the situation.

The heart of the matter

According to Mike Johnson, WWE has not made a definitive decision on whether Rowan attacked Roman Reigns, which is why Daniel Bryan is claiming that his tag team partner was not involved in the incidents.

“Last night's SmackDown ended with a reveal that Rowan was responsible for the attacks on Roman Reigns, but we are told that may not be 100% set in stone as other ideas have been pitched. Reigns is slated to wrestle Daniel Bryan on a TON of live events coming out of SummerSlam.”

What's next?

The SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place in Toronto, Ontario on Sunday, August 11, with Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins expected to be the main event.

As for Roman Reigns, he is not booked to compete at SummerSlam but he is almost certain to be involved on the show in some capacity.