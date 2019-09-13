WWE Rumors: Backstage update on The Revival's current situation with the company

Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder are two-time Raw Tag Team Champions

At the beginning of 2019, it was widely reported that The Revival had requested to leave WWE due to their concerns about the lack of focus on the tag division on Raw.

Since then, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have featured prominently in various storylines on both Raw and SmackDown, and they are currently preparing to challenge The New Day’s Big E & Xavier Woods for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Clash of Champions on September 15.

Speaking on the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions, Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue mentioned that Dawson and Wilder are both happier now with their situations in the company.

“From what I’ve been told, they definitely raised concerns about the tag division. Changes have been made since and they are happier going forward with WWE now than they were.”

The Revival’s WWE run in 2019

Shortly after requesting their releases, The Revival defeated Bobby Roode & Chad Gable on Raw in February 2019 to win the Raw Tag Team Titles for the first time in their careers.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions went on to defend the titles against Roode & Gable and Aleister Black & Ricochet at Fastlane in March before losing to Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder on the WrestleMania 35 kickoff show.

Following a non-title rivalry with The Usos, Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder reclaimed the Raw Tag Team Championships from Hawkins & Ryder on Raw in June before successfully defending them against The Usos at Extreme Rules.

Since losing the titles to Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson on Raw in July, The Revival have joined forces with Randy Orton to attack their mutual rivals – Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods – on multiple occasions, and the duo also recently became the first co-winners of the 24/7 Championship.

Moving forward, Orton will challenge Kingston for the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions, while Dawson & Wilder will attempt to become SmackDown Tag Team Champions for the first time when they face Big E & Woods at the same event.

