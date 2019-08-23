WWE Rumors: Backstage update on The Undertaker's upcoming appearances

The Undertaker

WWE recently announced that The Undertaker will appear on the September 10 episode of SmackDown Live that will emanate from Madison Square Garden, New York City. As per a recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Taker is currently not scheduled for the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV. Additionally, he is not scheduled to wrestle at the Madison Square Garden SmackDown Live special or SmackDown's 20th-anniversary special.

Undertaker's Hall of Fame career

The Undertaker has carved out a legendary career for himself over the course of the past three decades. He has won multiple world titles, and once boasted the most impressive winning streak in all of sports entertainment. It has been a long while since WWE turned The Undertaker into a special attraction, scheduled only for special events such as WrestleMania, or a milestone episode of Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live. Since the past year or so, The Undertaker has been appearing regularly at WWE's Saudi Arabia shows, and has wrestled the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Goldberg.

Undertaker's upcoming appearances

Recently, The Undertaker returned to WWE and teamed up with Roman Reigns to take on Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon, in a winning effort at Extreme Rules. Although Taker is all set to appear at the September 10 episode of the blue show at Madison Square Garden, he isn't scheduled for a match.

Also, Taker isn't scheduled for Clash of Champions, despite the MSG episode being a go-home show for the PPV. SmackDown's big debut on FOX is approaching fast, set for Friday, October 4th. The Phenom is reportedly not scheduled to wrestle a match on the show, and will only make an appearance.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Undertaker's upcoming appearances in WWE.