WWE Rumors - Beth Phoenix to 'get revenge' on Randy Orton

Randy Orton struck Beth Phoenix with an RKO

Wrestling News Co’s Paul Davis is reporting that WWE is planning for Beth Phoenix to “get her revenge” on Randy Orton after the 13-time World Champion hit her with an RKO on the March 2 episode of RAW.

The final segment of the show featured an intense conversation between Phoenix – the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Edge – and Orton, who viciously attacked his former Rated-RKO tag team partner with a steel chair on RAW in January following his in-ring return at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Orton’s explanation for his actions towards Edge was not well received by Phoenix, who stood face-to-face with the former Evolution member in the middle of the ring before she was attacked.

Davis reports that WWE is not actively looking to produce segments featuring physical altercations between men and women, but it made sense from a storyline perspective to book this week’s incident with Orton and Phoenix.

He added that the plan is for Phoenix to get her own back on Orton, who is expected to go one-on-one with Edge at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

“I was told that the attack on Phoenix is not a sign that we will see more men attacking women on WWE TV. If it happens again then it will be saved for big angles such as this one and I’m told that Beth will get her revenge on Randy at some point.”

Why did Randy Orton attack Edge?

Randy Orton explained that he hit Edge with a Con-chair-to after the Royal Rumble as a warning that he should not risk his health by returning to WWE as an in-ring competitor.

“The Viper” told Beth Phoenix that he loves Edge and he wants the Hall of Famer, who retired in 2011 due to a neck injury, to keep out of the ring for the sake of his family.

