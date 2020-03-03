WWE RAW Results March 2nd, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Huge title change; Styles sends a message to the Undertaker

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman kicked off RAW and after admitting that he was sent out to hype WrestleMania, Heyman said that the main event for the PPV was a sham because Drew McIntyre was a "hyped-up fraud".

He even said that Drew was a big, stupid 'b*tch' before McIntyre showed up. Brock was smirking as Drew joined him in the ring before being hit with the Claymore. McIntyre walked out and Brock slowly got up as the crowd chanted "You deserve it!".

As Brock was heading backstage, Drew came out of nowhere and hit two more claymores on the stage, knocking out the champ.

Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) vs. Street Profits - RAW Tag Team Title match

What a victory!

The champs attacked the Profits before the match began and we headed for a commercial break. The match was underway when we returned and the AOP were watching from the stage.

Dawkins was sent into the post while Murphy focused on Ford. Rollins went for the Buckle Bomb/Kick combo, but Murphy accidentally kicked Rollins. Rollins tried to get the AOP's help but the official caught wind of it and sent them out.

During the distraction, Kevin Owens came out and hit the Stunner on Rollins, letting Ford hit his finisher for the win.

Result: Street Profits def. Seth Rollins & Murphy and are the new RAW Tag Team champions

Match rating: A

Backstage, Rollins was fuming and demanded a rematch for the titles at Elimination Chamber while also challenging KO to a match with any stipulations, at any time. Rollins was looking to 'crucify' Owens.

Riddick Moss (c) vs. Ricochet - 24/7 Title Match

Riddick Moss defended his title tonight

Ricochet was in trouble early but managed to hit a standing Shooting Star for a near fall on Moss.

