WWE Rumors: Big backstage details on Elias' in-ring return and new feud

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 159 // 28 Sep 2019, 02:18 IST

Elias is considered to be one of the top young Superstars in WWE today

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Superstar Elias is set to make his in-ring return in late-October.

Additionally, further details on WWE’s plans for Elias until then have also been revealed.

Elias suffered an ankle injury, and has been out of action for the past few weeks

Elias was unable to compete in the King of the Ring 2019 tournament’s semi-final match – a matchup in which he would've taken on Chad Gable.

It was on September 10th that the WWE confirmed that Elias had suffered an ankle injury.

Elias could return very soon

As noted by the Newsletter, Elias could make his in-ring comeback in late-October.

Per general medical guidelines, the average period of time required for an individual to recover from an ankle injury is around 6 weeks.

Furthermore, Elias commenced a new feud with Chad Gable on this week’s edition of SmackDown Live – taking a shot at the latter through a scathing promo.

Nevertheless, the vast majority of professional wrestling fans as well as experts have subsequently noted that Elias wasn’t involved in a physical segment with Gable.

On that note, the belief is that Elias is likely to continue his feud with Gable; albeit without any physical segments between the duo, until Elias is cleared for in-ring competition.

It’s likely that in lieu of engaging in wrestling segments, Elias will continue cutting promos against Gable, until the former is finally cleared to wrestle again.

Elias was replaced by Shane McMahon in the King of the Ring tournament, with Baron Corbin ultimately winning the tournament.

We, here at Sportskeeda, wish Elias a safe and speedy recovery.

