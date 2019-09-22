WWE Rumors: Big backstage details on 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's possible 'turn'

'The Fiend' has managed to turn the world of WWE upside down ever since he made his return with the Firefly Funhouse.

While the Funhouse segments were creepy enough in their own right, The Fiend's live appearances and attacks on multiple Superstars and legends have left the fans awestruck.

Bray Wyatt will be facing Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell in a couple of weeks. However, it seems that WWE is already having Rollins and Wyatt face each other at live events - something that is rather peculiar from the booking point of view.

Bray Wyatt - heel or face?

There is no denying that The Fiend is one of the most intriguing characters on WWE TV, and certainly a breath of fresh air. Because of this dynamic persona, the WWE Universe has taken a major fancy to Bray Wyatt who almost always receives cheers from the crowd, even though he is supposed to be the heel.

It was also reported that the live crowd apparently booed Seth Rollins when he competed against Bray Wyatt. This led to rumors that WWE may turn The Fiend babyface soon. However, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co has quashed those rumors:

If all goes according to plan, Wyatt will continue as one of the biggest (if not the biggest) heels in the company and at some point (it could be years from now) he’ll turn into one of (if not the biggest) babyfaces in the company. People in WWE are aware of the babyface reactions he is getting right now but I’m told there are no plans for him to turn right now."

(H/T Credit: NoDq)

Bray Wyatt has been booked to absolute perfection and it would not be wise to tamper with his character as of now.

