WWE Rumors: Big backstage details on The Usos' on-screen return to the company

The Usos may have a big surprise in store for the WWE Universe

As reported by WrestlingInc, The Usos are likely to return at FOX's premiere episode of SmackDown on October 4th, 2019.

One ought to note that presently, both Jimmy and Jey Uso are listed by the WWE as members of the RAW roster.

The Usos have been out of action since late July of this year.

Jimmy Uso had been arrested on July 25th, 2019, owing to a DUI (Driving Under the Influence). Following the aforementioned incident, The Usos appeared on the July 29th episode of Monday Night RAW. They have been on hiatus from the WWE after their aforesaid appearance.

The vast majority of professional wrestling fans and experts subsequently noted that The Usos weren’t booked for this year’s SummerSlan event – which took place in August in Canada – due to Jimmy Uso reportedly being denied entry into the country owing to his recent DUI arrest.

The Usos could make their highly-awaited comeback at the special SmackDown on FOX debut episode.

WrestlingInc now reports that The Usos will indeed make their comeback to WWE TV programming, on the October 4th, 2019 edition of SmackDown.

As noted, the SmackDown episode will serve as the WWE brand’s premiere on the FOX network, as well as the 20th anniversary celebration of SmackDown.

Furthermore, The Usos making their on-screen comeback on the SmackDown brand may indicate that the WWE could be planning to draft them from RAW (their current brand) to SmackDown in the days to come.

Currently, it’s unclear as to what storylines/feuds the WWE has in store for Jimmy and Jey Uso upon their return to the company’s weekly television programming.

