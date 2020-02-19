WWE Rumors - Big backstage news on Matt Hardy's status after brutal RAW segment

RAW got off to a destructive start.

The Matt Hardy saga may have finally come to an end on this week's RAW.

While it was initially reported that Hardy had wrapped up his latest stint with the company on the last episode, Vince McMahon reportedly changed his mind and WWE's creative team were told to got him back in this week's opening segment. It ended as expected as Randy Orton mercilessly destroyed Hardy.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that he's been told that Matt Hardy is done with the company.

Bryan Alvarez brought up the possibility of WWE getting Hardy back for another match or two if the most recent RAW segment helps pulls in big numbers for the first quarter, however, Meltzer stated that he's been told that this time it's legit.

Here's what Meltzer and Alvarez discussed on the WOR:

Meltzer: So, unless they change their mind again that is, in fact, it for Matt Hardy and the WWE. So, there you go.

Alvarez: For real this time?

Meltzer: For real? For real? As of an hour ago, yes.

Alvarez: Let's say by Thursday they'll have some crazy match signed.

Meltzer: Hmm, I don't expect a match, no. I think it's pretty much it. His deal is up March 1st, there's you know, unless they do it on, let's see.

Alvarez: They could do it at RAW. They could do it in Saudi Arabia.

Meltzer: Ain't going to be at Saudi Arabia. He's not going to Saudi Arabia. They could do it on next week's RAW, but after this? You're going to bring him back and going to say he's healthy to wrestle. That makes no sense.

Alvarez: Well, after last week I thought it was ridiculous to bring him back, but they did. So if this gets like a huge opening quarter, I don't put anything past these people.

Meltzer: I don't know how you bring him back after this. I mean, you always could and it may well do a very good opening quarter, that wouldn't surprise me at all, but they really don't have much time for this. I don't know. I was told this is for sure. But then again, that was the plan last week too, and on Thursday Vince changed his mind. So, we'll see what happens.

If this was really it for Matt Hardy, where do you think he'll end up next? Let us know your picks in the comments section below: