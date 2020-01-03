WWE Rumors: Big backstage news on Rusev's contract status and future

Rusev and Vince McMahon.

Rusev Day is alive and kicking again in the WWE and it's been a long time coming. The Bulgarian Brute has endured a topsy-turvy ride in the company but he's finally relevant again courtesy of being involved in the most heavily pushed angle on TV.

There is, of course, a reason behind the same.

It's a known fact that Rusev's contract is coming to an end soon and as reported exclusively by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, extending the Superstar's contract is the WWE management's top priority.

In Tom's new video posted on his official YouTube channel, the dependable WWE Insider provided an update regarding Rusev's contract status and future.

As of this writing, the former United States Champion has not signed a new deal with the company. However, WWE officials are confident that he will sign a new contract soon.

Colohue explained that staying or leaving the company is Rusev's decision to make while adding that he is expected to continue his tenure. It's interesting to note that Lana recently signed a new deal, and Rusev should follow his real-life wife in doing the same.

Everything I’m hearing so far about new contracts. Now there is s couple of people I want to focus on. I have written a report in Sportskeeda saying that the signing of Rusev is a top priority now. The company and the management are increasingly confident that Rusev will sign a new contract. It’s one of the reasons they are pushing so hard with the current storyline and once we know something, we will be able to report it. But it’s really up to Rusev at this point what he wants to do, obviously, the contract, to my knowledge, has not been signed, so it’s up to him.

The ongoing storyline involving Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley took another interesting turn with the introduction of Liv Morgan as Lana's love interest.

The WWE management is fully behind the angle which is surely not going to end anytime soon.

