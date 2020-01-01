WWE Rumors: Lana getting high praise backstage

Rick Ucchino FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 01, 2020

Jan 01, 2020 IST SHARE

The WWE has reportedly never been happier with the Ravishing Russian

Whether you loved it or hated it, the world can't stop talking about 'The Wedding of the Decade'. Monday on RAW, Bobby Lashley and Lana were set to get married but were interrupted by several people, including a returning Liv Morgan.

Morgan shocked the WWE Universe when she came down to the ring and confessed her love for the Ravishing Russian.

This quickly led to a brawl between both ladies, allowing Rusev to appear from the giant wedding cake in the ring and attack the would-be groom Lashley. The night ended with Lana covered in cake, as Rusev and Morgan stood tall.

The segment is drawing millions of views on YouTube and has been the talk of social media. WWE has to be ecstatic with the amount of coverage the wedding has gotten. That's not all, the company is reportedly extremely happy with one of the performers last night - Lana.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue was told Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman have never been happier with the Ravishing Russian:

One last note before I head out to New Year's festivities.



According to several #WWE sources, Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman have apparently never been happier with Lana than they are right now.



Particularly with her improvisational work during #Raw last night. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) December 31, 2019

At least so far, it appears Lana is earning every bit of her recent 5-year contract extension. Where this story goes from here is anyone's guess, but it has the attention of the WWE Universe. Whether they like it or not.