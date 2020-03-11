WWE Rumors - Big backstage problem could land WrestleMania 36 in trouble

WrestleMania in trouble?

WrestleMania 36 is merely four weeks away, but it looks like WWE's biggest event of the year might be in grave danger due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

It had been rumoured recently that WWE could be planning to cancel or postpone WrestleMania this year owing to the spread of the coronavirus. However, WWE put out a statement saying that they have no such plans and WrestleMania will be taking place as planned.

Stephanie McMahon had also stated in an interview with Tampa Bay Times that the safety of the fans is of the foremost importance for WWE:

“The health and safety of not only our fan base, but also our Superstars, really does come first. We don’t want to put anyone in a bad situation ever, regardless of the circumstance. Those are not risks worth taking.”

As per a new report by Ryan Bass (via Cagesideseats), there is still a slight chance that WrestleMania 36 may get nixed this year:

According to Ryan Bass, there will be a meeting on Thursday to consider canceling or postponing “major” events in Tampa thanks to the coronavirus. This could apparently include WrestleMania 36.

There have been many events that have been cancelled in recent weeks due to the coronovirus scare, including shows that were to be hosted by NJPW in Japan. WWE has always ensured the health and safety of the fans and regardless of the final decision, there is no denying that WWE will make the best effort to continue with the plans without any change.

WWE's Executive Vice President for Special Events - Jonathan Saboor - has stated that the company is actively keeping an eye on the global situation and discussions are ongoing.

Do you think WrestleMania 36 should get cancelled? Let us know in the comments section!