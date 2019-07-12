WWE Rumors: Big backstage update on current plans for The Undertaker at SummerSlam

The Undertaker

What's the story?

The Undertaker is set to make his return to a WWE ring this Sunday night at the Extreme Rules PPV, and he will team up with his former WrestleMania opponent Roman Reigns to face the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Undertaker is currently being advertised for a match at WWE SummerSlam next month, however, The Dead Man's opponent has yet to be confirmed.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker last competed in a WWE ring at Super ShowDown, during which The Phenom wrestled a universally panned match against Goldberg.

The bout was hailed as a first-time ever dream match between two pro wrestling legends, however, Goldberg suffered a legitimate injury early on in the match which the former WCW Champion claimed in subsequent interviews prevented him from finishing the bout properly.

In an attempt to boost sluggish ratings and to make up for Undertaker's poor match at Super ShowDown, WWE is bringing The Phenom back this weekend to team up with The Big Dog.

The heart of the matter

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, local advertisements in the Toronto area are listing The Undertaker vs Drew McIntyre for SummerSlam this year, however, The Observer notes that McIntyre vs Undertaker is not yet the actual plan for the PPV as of this writing.

The Observer adds that it makes the most sense for WWE to bring The Undertaker back at Extreme Rules in order to set the stage for a bigger match at SummerSlam.

While plans are not yet set in stone for The Deadman at the PPV next month, it is likely his opponent will be someone like Drew McIntyre, Shane McMahon, or possibly Bray Wyatt if Wyatt returns to TV in time.

What's next?

Rumors have been circulating for the past week that Bray Wyatt's return to television is imminent, so it remains to be seen if or how The Eater Of Worlds will be factored into SummerSlam plans should he return to WWE in time for the big event next month.

Who would you like to see The Undertaker face at SummerSlam?