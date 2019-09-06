WWE Rumors: Big change reportedly being made to announce teams

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 417 // 06 Sep 2019, 09:10 IST

The Raw announce team

We are less than a month away from witnessing the debut of SmackDown Live on FOX, a move which is being accompanied by several major changes to the main roster shows. One of these changes, according to Dave Meltzer, is for the announce teams to be separated.

Big changes on the horizon

It has been a long while since WWE announced that the blue show will be moving to FOX. The debut episode of SmackDown Live on FOX will air on October 4th, and is being heavily promoted by the company.

The episode will see several legends making a return. Brock Lesnar, who hasn't been seen since his Universal title loss to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2019, is being advertised for the show. Lesnar was a SmackDown mainstay way back in 2002-04, during his first run with WWE.

What would this mean for Corey Graves?

For a long time now, we have seen Corey Graves take on announcing duties for both SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw. On Raw, he teams up with Renee Young and Michael Cole, while Tom Philips and Byron Saxton accompany him on the blue show.

Separate accouncing teams for both brands will mean that Graves won't have to pull double duty on a weekly basis, and will be on one of the two shows going forward. As was reported earlier, there are plans to do another WWE draft to give both shows their separate identities, and to also eliminate the Wild Card rule.

Meltzer has also stated that FOX wants to present the rumored draft as a legit sports draft, with SmackDown Live no longer being treated as the "B" show, like it has been for years now.

