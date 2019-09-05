WWE News: Undertaker sends heart-warming reply to Edge on Instagram

WWE legend The Undertaker recently posted a wholesome reply on WWE Hall of Famer Edge's Instagram photo featuring his daughters. Edge talked about how he isn't ready for them going to school, to which Undertaker responded by stating that the most important thing is Edge being there to see them go.

With social media taking over the world at a steady pace over the course of the past decade or so, it was only a matter of time before professional wrestlers embraced it. Today, it would be incredibly hard to find a pro-wrestler who isn't on social media.

The social media bug even bit The Undertaker of all people. He created official Twitter and Instagram accounts, and occasionally posts stuff on them. A while ago, Taker was seen taking a hilarious jibe at Braun Strowman on Instagram.

Edge isn't a stranger to the WWE Universe. He was the top heel in WWE during the PG Era, and went on to compete in World title matches at multiple WrestleMania events. Edge's big moment came at WrestleMania 24, when he met The Undertaker in the final match of the show with the World title on the line. Four years later, Edge was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He married Beth Phoenix in 2016 and has two daughters with her.

The Undertaker's wholesome comment

Edge regularly posts pictures of his family on his official Instagram account. Recently, he posted a photo of his two daughters, who were all ready to start the new session in school. Edge mentioned that one of his daughters started kindergarten while the other one was now in pre-school. He added that although they both were ready for it, he wasn't.

The Undertaker, then, posted an incredibly wholesome reply to Edge's post, stating that the most important thing is that Edge was there to see them go. Here's the post and the reply:

