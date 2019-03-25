WWE Rumors: Big names backstage pulling for change to top WrestleMania match

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.10K // 25 Mar 2019, 09:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will face Kurt Angle at WrestleMania?

What's the story?

As of now, the plan for Kurt Angle's final WWE match at WrestleMania 35 has him slotted to face the former acting General Manager of WWE RAW, Baron Corbin. The match was announced last week on RAW and garnered an onslaught of negative reaction from the WWE Universe including Kurt Angle's wife who was later forced to delete her tweet.

The main problem most people have with this is the fact that it just doesn't feel like a WrestleMania match. According to reports, a number of influential figures backstage are still trying to get the match changed.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle is currently wrestling on his retirement tour on RAW and wrestled Apollo Crews and Chad Gable on the last two episodes of RAW. We are now just a couple of weeks away from Angle retiring from in-ring action.

The heart of the matter

Rajah.com recently released a report on Kurt Angle's WrestleMania match. They are reporting that the plan is still for Corbin to face Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. However, according to them, Angle and a number of influential figures backstage are pitching a match against John Cena instead although WWE seems to be happy with the negative reaction Corbin has gotten:

"As of this weekend, Angle vs. Corbin was still the planned match. Kurt and others backstage lobbied for Cena and this is just what I am perceiving, but seems WWE thinks the negative response is great for Corbin. Still, 2 weeks left for minds to change."

What's next?

As of now, it still looks like Angle versus Corbin is the plan for WrestleMania 35. However, there was a rumor that this match is only a placeholder for now and WWE plan to reward the WWE Universe with a bigger opponent for Angle on the day.

Advertisement