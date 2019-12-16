WWE Rumors: Big news on The Usos' contract, real reason why they have not returned revealed

16 Dec 2019

The Usos.

The Usos have not been seen on WWE TV since the end of July and while the 6-time Tag Team Champions were widely-expected to return at the TLC PPV, that sadly didn't happen.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed a few updates on the current status and return of The Usos on his TLC Preview video.

The Samoan Twins will be back soon and it was revealed that the real reason why they have been out of action is that they have a limited contract that permits them to take a few extra dates off. They are not out due to personal issues as previously reported and as things stand, should be back in time for the Royal Rumble.

Tom explained the following regarding The Usos' status.

"The Usos are due back soon. They have a limited-term contract, whereby they only have to work so many dates, so you often get large patches that they and Naomi are missing in action. Last year it was just after WrestleMania, for example, we didn’t see them for a long time.

"While there are a lot of rumors that they are out for, let’s say personal issues, to my knowledge that’s not actually the case, it’s nearly the end of the year, similar to I think Daniel Bryan’s contract is, they have time off in their contracts, that they haven’t had much of it. So we are where we are.

"The Usos are expected back soon, at least around Rumble time, in the push towards WrestleMania where they will undoubtedly have a presence given their name factor alone."

The Usos and Naomi have been on the shelf ever since Jimmy Uso was arrested on a DUI charge in July. The brothers have been flagged for multiple DUI-related troubles in the past year and their disappearance was seen as WWE's way of making sure they get their lives back on track.

It seems like The Usos just decided to take the time off on their contracts. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champions were rumored to be the mystery tag team that would have answered The Viking Raiders' open challenge at TLC.

However, that wasn't the case and it looks like the company is saving The Usos' comeback for the road to WrestleMania.