WWE Rumors - Big plan for Rey Mysterio's retirement possibly changed

There has been a lot of speculation about Mysterio's future.

What does WWE have in store for the legendary Superstar?

Rey Mysterio.

WWE has had to change various plans with regards to WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus outbreak and that has meant changing the location of the show altogether.

The grand event which has always been about the large gathering of fans will now be held inside the empty Performance Center and the company has also been forced to alter the card based on the unlikely new direction.

Various matches from the originally planned card have either been scrapped or been changed to suit the current scenario. As reported by Tom Colohue on Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, there was a plan of having Andrade take on Rey Mysterio in a Mask vs. Title match. The match was reported by various dirt sheets and Tom also added that he'd heard rumors of Mysterio possibly losing his mask and retiring at the Show of Shows.

It was speculated that WWE may have now changed the plan as booking a send-off for Mysterio inside an empty arena would be a foolish decision to make.

Dropkick DiSKussions host Korey Gunz also chimed in and agreed that the company should rather save up Mysterio's retirement match for a future date.

Here's what was discussed on the podcast with regards to the plan for Mysterio:

Tom Colohue: The idea was that we were going to get Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio, Mask vs. Title, and an early rumor which I've mentioned here is that Rey Mysterio would lose, and that would be that. That, at this point, with WrestleMania as it is, I don't see that happening now, because it's not really a fitting send-off now, is it?

Korey Gunz: In an empty arena, you wouldn't want Rey Mysterio to lose his mask in front of no one, just a TV audience, if that was his send-off. I would hope they wait for that for another point, from a fan's perspective I think he deserves a little bit more than that. Even if it's WrestleMania, it's not really WrestleMania.

Mysterio scored a victory over Andrade on RAW this past week and it seems like the WWE could book a title match between the two Superstars at WrestleMania 36, which will be a two-day event emanating from the Performance Center.