WWE Rumors: Big plan for Aleister Black after TLC revealed

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 16 Dec 2019, 09:59 IST SHARE

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

Aleister Black had a strong showing at TLC as he was involved in a solid 14-minute match with Buddy Murphy.

Black won the hard-fought contest and he may have also injured himself in the process. The TLC match provided a promising hint of the talented NXT Superstar's future and it seems WWE may have something big lined up for him.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue spoke about Black's match against Murphy in his TLC Preview video on YouTube and the WWE insider revealed that Black could get a strong push going forward.

Colohue predicted that Black could even be booked against the likes of Bray Wyatt in the future.

"Aleister Black is still looking to be getting a very strong push going forward. I do think it won’t be too long before we see Black taking on people like Bray Wyatt. Although a Black Mass kick, a Black Mass kick to that Mask might not be the best idea. It’s not an easy phrase to say! Please don’t judge me!"

Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy, who are reportedly Paul Heyman projects, were given a decent 14 minutes work with at the recently concluded TLC PPV.

Black and Murphy kicked the living daylights out of each other in the well-worked match. The match was clearly booked to put over both the up-and-comers as the Superstars to watch out for on RAW.

In the end, Black had the last laugh as he caught Murphy with a beautiful Black Mass finisher.

While Murphy is also in the good books of the WWE management, Black is clearly the more favoured Superstar out of the two and he could be rewarded for his patience with a big push on the RAW brand.

Advertisement

What kind of a push will he get in the future? Could he have a big night at the Royal Rumble PPV? A potential title feud in the future? There are a lot of possibilities.