WWE Rumors: Big speculation on Robert Roode's career after suspension ends

16 Dec 2019

Robert Roode.

Robert Roode is currently out of action as the Superstar is serving a 30-day suspension for a wellness policy violation.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the WWE future of Roode with the general belief being that he may be relegated to the lower-mid card without any TV time once he makes his return.

However, that may not be the case.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue touched upon the topic of Robert Roode's suspension and future on the TLC preview on his official YouTube channel.

Colohue cited the example of Roman Reigns, who was also suspended by WWE a few years ago, which didn't negatively affect his standing in the company.

Tom stated that the wellness policy violation and the suspension should not have a negative impact on the WWE career of Robert Roode.

Here's what Tom said:

"Bobby Roode could not get involved, he is of course, suspended due to a violation of the wellness policy. It’s been a while since we’ve had a violation of the wellness policy, the last one I can remember is Roman Reigns himself, so it shouldn’t have too much of an impact on Bobby Roode’s career."

Robert Roode was rumored to team up with Dolph Ziggler for a WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles match at TLC. However, the untimely violation meant that the company had to write Roode off the TV in a beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns.

The former NXT Champion should return to SmackDown once his suspension comes to an end and he should ideally reunite with The Showoff on the Blue Brand.

Ziggler also took a dig at Roode with a tweet in which he reminisced his days when he held the RAW tag team titles with Drew McIntyre.

As of this writing, the nature of Roode's wellness policy violation is still unclear. How do you see Roode's WWE career going from here onwards? Let us know in the comments section below.