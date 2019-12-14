Dolph Ziggler takes a shot at Robert Roode's suspension

Dolph Ziggler with Robert Roode

In the aftermath of Robert Roode's recent suspension, former WWE World Champion Dolph Ziggler decided to descend on Twitter and take a shot at his former tag team partner with a biting tweet.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode's recent partnership

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode teamed up for the very first time on 26 August. The duo won a tag-team turmoil to earn a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships, which at that point of time was held by Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

At the Clash of the Champions pay-per-view, Roode and Ziggler outlasted the duo of Rollins and Strowman to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. However, on 14 October, the duo ended up losing the title to The Viking Raiders (Ivar and Erik).

Roode and Ziggler were eventually drafted to the blue brand of SmackDown Live as part of the 2019 WWE Draft.

Ziggler takes a shot at Roode's suspension

Ziggler recently took to Twitter in order to post a throwback picture of him and his former tag team partner Drew McIntyre during their reign as the RAW Tag Team Champions. However, the interesting part about the tweet was Ziggler's parting line, with the former WWE Intercontinental Champion taking a subtle dig at Roode's recent 30-day suspension.

Take a look at the tweet below:

It remains to be seen how Roode responds to this, or if he does at all.