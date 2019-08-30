WWE Rumors: Big backstage update on next WWE Draft

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 772 // 30 Aug 2019, 01:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Another draft on the cards!

WWE are set to have another draft this year according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. He reports that the company is planning to hold it before SmackDown Live moves to the FOX network in October.

Meltzer reports: “Right now there is a concept of another draft type of thing to build permanent Raw and Smackdown rosters. What we were originally told is that they wouldn't be making major changes, but some changes, but this is Vince. Everything is being kept quiet, and USA and FOX will be the first to know when the concept is decided.”

WWE had a Superstar Shake-Up in April this year, and it has not gone well. Superstars from the two main brands appeared on the other show very often, and it forced the WWE creative to change things.

Vince McMahon came up with the 'wild card rule', and that too hasn't worked well. The idea was to have a maximum of 4 stars from one brand appear on the other using this rule, but more often than not, the numbers were more.

Now with Monday Night RAW, along with NXT, on the USA Network and SmackDown Live on the FOX network from October, WWE are forced to have a proper brand split in place. While there might be some crossovers, the company cannot afford to have a lot of appearances on one show while the other has a far lesser number.

The ideal time for the next draft would be towards the end of September or the beginning of October. However, before SmackDown Live moves to FOX network, NXT is set to become a 2-hour live show on Wednesdays from mid-September.

With NXT also needing a few more stars on the roster, there is a good chance that the yellow brand will also be getting superstars and not just involved in the draft because of the outgoing moves.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!