WWE Rumors- Big WrestleMania plan revealed for Shayna Baszler after Royal Rumble loss

Shayna Baszler.

Royal Rumble lived up to its tag of being a PPV filled with surprises. One of the biggest shockers of the night was Charlotte Flair winning the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Despite Flair being a betting favourite heading into the PPV, Shayna Baszler was the heavily speculated choice backstage to win the match. The Queen of Spades was WWE's original pick but the plans were changed a few weeks back.

Dave Meltzer stated on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Shayna Baszler will still have a major spot on the WrestleMania card despite falling short in the Rumble, which she entered at #30.

There are various possibilities when it comes to the 'Mania matches featuring the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles. Charlotte Flair could end up challenging Bayley while Baszler shows up on RAW to go after Becky Lynch's title.

Meltzer explained the following:

Looking at the card, the other winner was Charlotte Flair, so basically, Charlotte Flair will either face Bayley or Becky Lynch. And I don't know, Becky Lynch is a far more high profile of the two, but they could put Charlotte Flair against Bayley somehow, that would be a letdown, and then go with Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch. That's a possibility. Shayna Baszler was the last person in, and they pushed her like a monster, so she's clearly going to get a major spot on the WrestleMania card.

And I mean, she also perhaps could face Bayley, if that's the direction they want to go. So yeah, those were the big things. In the Women's Royal Rumble, the ones that they wanted to promote were Bianca Belair, who is going to face Rhea Ripley for the NXT Championship. Shayna and Charlotte Flair, of course, by winning. That was the key stuff on the show.

What's the ideal direction for the women's championships? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.