WWE Rumors- Original Royal Rumble winners revealed; plans changed on 14th January

Royal Rumble was an awesome show and it ended up being that way due to the unpredictable nature of the outcomes.

The men's and women's Royal Rumble matches saw two winners emerge who were not being pitched to win in the build-up to the show. Charlotte Flair won in the women's field while Drew McIntyre closed the show with a career-making victory in the men's match.

That was, however, never the plan.

Dave Meltzer provided many backstage updates on the Royal Rumble card and revealed the original winners of the matches.

Roman Reigns and Shayna Baszler were slated to win the Royal Rumble matches, so much so that it was confirmed and no changes were set to be made until two weeks ago.

Okay, so I had sort of heard this, so this is confirmed, that Shayna Baszler and Roman Reigns were scheduled to win the two Royal Rumbles and then as they were trying to decide what was going to happen for WrestleMania, the decision was made instead to go with Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre. Because I had not heard Shayna was going to win, I had just assumed that from a lot of different things, and Roman, I just figured Roman for Bray Wyatt.

I think it was on the 14th, would have been the day of the change because there was a lot of money being bet on Charlotte Flair on the 14th because originally all the money was coming in on Shayna Baszler.

All said and done, the WWE management made the right call by booking Drew McIntyre to win the Royal Rumble as his win got a great reaction. He is expected to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania and that's a fresh match that has the potential to be a solid affair.

Regarding Charlotte Flair's win, there are many fans who are against the decision but WWE apparently has a plan for WrestleMania and we have to wait and watch it unfold on the road to 'Mania.